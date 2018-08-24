Cowboys' La'el Collins: Dealing with bruised calf
Collins is dealing with a calf contusion, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Collins exited Thursday's practice with a noticeable limp to his left leg. However, it looks like the offensive lineman avoided a serious injury and it would be a surprise if he needed to miss extended practice time.
