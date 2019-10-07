Collins' injury Sunday against the Packers was a sprained MCL, Todd Archer of ESPN NFL Nation reports.

The recovery timetable for a sprained MCL can vary significantly, as it's typically only a few days for minor sprains and can take 2-4 weeks for more significant ones. Collins can be considered questionable for Dallas' Week 6 game against the Jets at this point.

