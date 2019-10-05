Play

Collins (back) drew a questionable designation ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Packers, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Collins was able to practice in limited fashion Friday after being sidelined earlier in the week. Fellow starting tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) has already been ruled out, so Collins' status will be critical for the Cowboys' line. Cameron Fleming is already in line for a bigger role.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories