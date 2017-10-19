Cowboys' La'el Collins: Full speed ahead
Collins (ankle) practiced without limitations Wednesday and will be ready for Sunday's matchup with the 49ers, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Collins benefited from the bye week in his recovery, and barring any setbacks, he won't have to miss a game due to this injury.
