Collins (shoulder) has agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The deal reportedly places Collins among the five highest-paid right tackles in the league, joining Trent Brown (Raiders), Ja'Waun James (Broncos), Mitchell Schwartz (Chiefs) and Lane Johnson (Eagles). The 26-year-old has dealt with shoulder and groin injuries in recent weeks, but he's coming off back-to-back seasons with 16 starts. Having now locked up Collins, Jaylon Smith and DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder) in the last six months, the Cowboys still need to figure out extensions for Ezekiel Elliott (holdout), Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper (foot/heel) and Byron Jones (hip).

