Play

Collins was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Packers with a knee injury, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Cowboys were already struggling without Tyron Smith (ankle) in the lineup, so Collins' injury is salt in the wound. Undrafted rookie Brandon Knight will fill in at right tackle in Collins' place.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories