The Cowboys signed Collins to a contract Friday, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Cowboys are solidifying their depth at offensive tackle with Tyler Guyton (knee) and Hakeem Adeniji (concussion) out with injuries. Collins last saw regular-season action in 2022 with the Bengals, in part due to a knee injury that played a role in Cincinnati releasing him in September of 2023. Collins has only played at right tackle since 2017, and with Guyton in jeopardy of missing Week 1, the Cowboys could shuffle their offensive line by shifting Terence Steele to left tackle so that Collins can play at right.