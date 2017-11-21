Cowboys' La'el Collins: Limited at practice Tuesday
Collins was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice due to a back injury, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Collins was added to the Cowboy's injury report Tuesday after practicing in full on Monday. It's unclear if he sustained an injury during practice or if the team is just resting him to ensure his back is good to go for Thursday's matchup with the Chargers. He should be considered questionable for Thursday's game for the time being.
