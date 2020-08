Collins (undisclosed) did not practice Thursday after having been involved in a "minor" car crash, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It looks as though Collins thankfully managed to avoid any serious injuries, as Kevin Patra of NFL.com confirms that the starting right tackle is "expected to be OK." Collins was already working to the side prior to Thursday's incident, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Cowboys take a very cautious approach to his return.