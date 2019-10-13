Cowboys' La'el Collins: Not expected for Sunday
Collins (knee) isn't likely to suit up in Sunday's game against the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rapoport was pretty definitive in his report that the team will be without the lineman, which isn't a good sign for Collins availability. As always, wait for the official word when inactives come out 90 minutes before kickoff. If Collins is indeed out, look for Brandon Knight to get the start at right tackle.
