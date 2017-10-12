Play

Collins (ankle) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Collins was active for Week 5 despite the ankle injury, but it appears the Cowboys are being cautious with the lineman as the team heads into the bye week. There doesn't appear to be any real concern surrounding Collins' health, but his status will likely be updated once again with the team resumes practicing next week.

