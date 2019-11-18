Play

Collins suffered a left knee injury in Sunday's win over the Lions, but there's optimism he'll still be able to start Week 12, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Collins has been battling knee issues for much of the season, and he now appears to have added a new injury. The 26-year-old's potential availability for Sunday's game at New England should receive additional clarity when Dallas resumes practicing Wednesday.

