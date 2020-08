Collins (undisclosed) is expected to suit up Week 1 against the Rams, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Collins hasn't participated in a single practice since camp started, but Machota attributes his absence to "conditioning issues." Machota also notes that if the season-opener were this weekend rather than two and a half weeks away, Collins would likely take the field -- so it doesn't look as though there's any real concern about the starting right tackle's availability.