Cowboys' La'el Collins: On track for Week 1
Collins (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday but is expected to be ready to go Week 1, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Collins suffered an apparent injury, which has been reported as both a groin and shoulder issue, during Tuesday's practice. In any case, the starting right tackle will be held out of Thursday's preseason finale against the Buccaneers but looks on track for the regular-season opener.
