site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cowboys-lael-collins-placed-on-ir | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Cowboys' La'el Collins: Placed on IR
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 7, 2020
at
10:55 pm ET 1 min read
The
Cowboys placed Collins (hip) on injured reserve Monday.
Collins will be eligible to return to the active roster after a minimum of three weeks. Assuming he's able to make a quick recovery from his hip injury, Collins' first chance to retake the field will come Oct. 4 against Cleveland.
More News
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
18D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
21D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11/23/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
11/18/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 13 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read