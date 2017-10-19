Cowboys' La'el Collins: Practices fully Wednesday
Collins (ankle) practiced without limitations Wednesday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Collins benefited from the bye week to recover from the ankle issue and looks on track to play Sunday against the 49ers.
