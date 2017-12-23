Cowboys' La'el Collins: Questionable for Sunday
Collins is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks with a back injury, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Collins was a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday after sitting out to start the week. The 24-year-old appears on track to play through the injury again in Week 16, but Byron Bell is next up at right tackle if Collins cannot suit up.
