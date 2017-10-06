Cowboys' La'el Collins: Questionable for Sunday
Collins is dealing with an ankle injury and is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Collins was a full participant at practice throughout the week, so the questionable tag is likely precautionary at this point. Byron Bell is next up on the depth chart at right tackle should Collins be unable to play against the Packers.
More News
-
Week 5 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down all the sleeper running backs for Week 5, including Wayne Gallman,...
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.