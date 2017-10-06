Play

Collins is dealing with an ankle injury and is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Collins was a full participant at practice throughout the week, so the questionable tag is likely precautionary at this point. Byron Bell is next up on the depth chart at right tackle should Collins be unable to play against the Packers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories