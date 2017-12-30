Cowboys' La'el Collins: Questionable for Week 17
Collins (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Collins started the week not practicing but was a limited participant Thursday and Friday to earn the questionable tag. The Cowboys would be forced to do some shuffling on the offensive line if Collins is ultimately unable to play, since left tackle Tyron Smith (knee) was placed on injured reserve.
