Collins (shoulder) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

This injury likely wasn't a major concern since the Cowboys signed Collins to a five-year, $50 million contract extension Tuesday. Nevertheless, it's great news that the Cowboys' offensive front is near full health -- Zack Martin is still battling a back issue -- ahead of Week 1 versus the Giants.

