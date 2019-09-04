Cowboys' La'el Collins: Ready for season opener
Collins (shoulder) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
This injury likely wasn't a major concern since the Cowboys signed Collins to a five-year, $50 million contract extension Tuesday. Nevertheless, it's great news that the Cowboys' offensive front is near full health -- Zack Martin is still battling a back issue -- ahead of Week 1 versus the Giants.
More News
-
Cowboys' La'el Collins: Gets five-year extension•
-
Cowboys' La'el Collins: On track for Week 1•
-
Cowboys' La'el Collins: Exits practice early•
-
Cowboys' La'el Collins: Returns to health•
-
Cowboys' La'el Collins: Recovering from shoulder surgery•
-
Cowboys' La'el Collins: Starts in third preseason game•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback is the most replaceable position in Fantasy, and Jamey Eisenberg lays out which...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Henry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
News and Notes: Depth chart updates
Ben Gretch rounds up the latest headlines from around the NFL Wednesday in preparation for...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With plenty still unsettled at the position, Jamey Eisenberg gives his Start and Sit calls...
-
Week 1 Rankings: Biggest questions
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the six biggest questions for Fantasy Week 1 rankings.