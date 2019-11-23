Play

Collins (knee) is absent from the Cowboys' final injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Patriots, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Collins injured his left knee in last week's victory over the Lions, but the issue does not appear to be anything to worry about. Barring any setbacks, look for him to resume his usual role as the team's starting right tackle.

