Cowboys' La'el Collins: Recovering from shoulder surgery
Collins revealed Thursday that he underwent surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff after the 2018 season, Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram reports.
The Cowboys' reigning starter at right tackle is expected to be limited throughout OTAs and minicamp but should be ready to go for the start of training camp.
More News
-
Cowboys' La'el Collins: Starts in third preseason game•
-
Cowboys' La'el Collins: Dealing with bruised calf•
-
Cowboys' La'el Collins: Spotted limping during practice•
-
Cowboys' La'el Collins: Active Sunday•
-
Cowboys' La'el Collins: Questionable for Week 17•
-
Cowboys' La'el Collins: Active for Sunday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...