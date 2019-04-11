Collins revealed Thursday that he underwent surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff after the 2018 season, Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Cowboys' reigning starter at right tackle is expected to be limited throughout OTAs and minicamp but should be ready to go for the start of training camp.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...