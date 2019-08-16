Cowboys' La'el Collins: Returns to health
Collins (shoulder) was spotted participating in training camp, John Owning of SportsDay reports.
Collins went offseason shoulder surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff, though he appears to have returned to health. He's on track to once again begin the 2019 season as the Cowboys' starting right tackle.
