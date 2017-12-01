The Cowboys have listed Collins (back) as active for Thursday's tilt against the Redskins, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Collins, who has started every game this season, was limited on a short week of practice. However, it looks like the Cowboys were just exercising caution with the 25-year-old, as he looks set to resume his role on the offensive line barring any setbacks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories