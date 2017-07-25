Collins signed a two-year, $15.4 million contract with the Cowboys on Tuesday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Collins signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2015. His extension will keep him in Dallas through the 2019 season. Currently entering his third professional season, Collins is expected to replace Doug Free, who retired, as the team's starting right guard.

