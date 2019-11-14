Play

Collins (knee/back) did not participate in Thursday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Collins has been managing a knee issue for much of the season but has been able to suit up in three-straight games. Cameron Fleming could be looking at more playing time against the Lions if the 26-year-old can't go Sunday.

