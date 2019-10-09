Collins (knee) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Collins suffered a sprained MCL during Sunday's loss to the Packers, so it's not much of a surprise to seem him start out the week not practicing. The 26-year-old is considered day-to-day after undergoing an MRI on Monday, but he'll need to practice in some capacity this week to have a chance of playing Week 6.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories