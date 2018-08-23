Collins was spotted with his left ankle tapped and a noticeable limp during Thursday's practice, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The Cowboys haven't specifically addressed any injuries pertaining to Collins so Thursday's limping is all we have to build from. It's uncertain whether Collins will play in the Cowboys upcoming third preseason game Sunday. Barring an unfortunate development, Collins is still expected to be ready for the season opener.

