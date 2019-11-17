Play

Collins (knee/back) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Lions, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Collins didn't practice during the week and only logged limited practice time Friday, so his status was uncertain. He'll be ready roll Sunday despite practice time and is expected to assume his usual role as the starting right tackle.

