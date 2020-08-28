site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cowboys' La'el Collins: Takes part in team drills
By
RotoWire Staff
Collins (undisclosed) worked into team drills Friday, David Helman & Rob Phillips of DallasCowboys.com reports.
The Cowboys had both their starting tackles back with the first-team offense Friday, as Tyron Smith (hamstring) also took part in team drills. Collins remains on pace to be ready for Week 1.
