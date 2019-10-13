Collins (knee) won't play in Sunday's game against the Jets, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Collins wasn't expected to be ready for this game, and he was eventually deemed unfit during warmups. Tyron Smith (ankle) is also out, so Cameron Fleming is expected to start at left tackle, and the Cowboys will need to bump over a guard to fill Collins' void.

