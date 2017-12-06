Cowboys' La'el Collins: Will miss Wednesday's practice
Collins will Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News for Wednesday's practice due to a 'slight' bulging disk in his back,
Collins has been managing pain in his back for the past few weeks, so the issue is not new. The team may opt to just hold its right tackle out for the remainder of the week in an attempt to ensure his health for Week 14. Byron Bell would presumably fill in for the 24-year-old should he ultimately miss the game.
