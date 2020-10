Collins (hip) will undergo surgery Wednesday and has been ruled out for the rest of the 2020 season, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

Collins began the season on IR and was expected to have a chance to return in early October, but his condition has worsened without surgery, so the offensive tackle will be shut down. Terence Steele has been starting at right tackle in his place, but with Tyron Smith (neck) likely returning soon, Brandon Knight could take Steele's job moving forward.