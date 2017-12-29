Lenoir was promoted to the Cowboys' active roster Friday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Lenoir saw a roster spot open up when OT Tyron Smith and CB Orlando Scandrick were placed on injured reserve. The undrafted rookie hasn't suited up for a NFL game yet, and with Dez Bryant (knee) and Cole Beasley (illness) nursing ailments, Lenoir could log some time as a situational wideout Sunday in Philly.