Lenoir didn't practice Friday due to an illness and is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Colts, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lenoir has played in five games this year but totaled just six offensive snaps and no receptions. If he sits out, the Cowboys will have five other healthy wideouts, not including Tavon Austin (groin) who is listed as questionable.

