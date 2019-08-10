Cowboys' Lance Lenoir: Lands on IR
Lenoir (knee) reverted to the Cowboys' IR after clearing waivers Friday, according to the NFL's official transaction log.
The specifics of Lenoir's injury are still unclear. If he remains with the Cowboys his 2019 season will be over, but he could potentially play for another team if he's released from IR or reaches an injury settlement with Dallas.
