Lenoir did not practice Thursday due to a knee injury, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lenoir is competing for a depth role with the Cowboy and would be well served to get healthy and resume practicing as soon as possible. The third-year pro, who played eight offensive snaps with Dallas last season but was not targeted, will likely need to impress on special teams to carve out an end-of-roster role.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-11396737-marquez-valdes-scantling-packers-td-2018-1400.jpg

    What to watch for in preseason

    With the preseason getting underway, Ben Gretch names 11 camp battles to watch.

  • melvin-gordon.jpg

    RB Tiers 3.0

    How should you go about drafting running backs? Early and often, Dave Richard says, in his...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 3.0

    What does the elite tier at quarterback look like as we get into preseason action? Dave Richard...