Lenoir was activated to the Cowboys' active roster from the practice squad Friday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Lenoir was activated to the active roster last December, but only played five snaps on special teams and was placed on the practice squad again. The 23-year-old will fill one of the two vacancies left on the roster after fellow wide receiver Deonte Thompson and defensive back Treston Decoud were released.

More News
Our Latest Stories