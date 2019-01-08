Cowboys' Lance Lenoir: Promoted to active roster
Lenoir was promoted to the Cowboys' active roster Tuesday, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.
Lenoir's promotion from the practice squad comes on the heels of Allen Hurns' (ankle) move to injured reserve. Lenoir will likely be last on Dallas' receiver depth chart, but with Cole Beasley (ankle), Tavon Austin (groin), and Noah Brown (illness) all missing practice time, there's a chance he could move up the pecking order slightly come Saturday's divisional-round game against the Rams.
