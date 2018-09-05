Vander Esch (groin) does not appear on the injury report ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Panthers, Jori Epstein of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Vander Esch was sidelined most of the preseason due to a groin injury he picked up in practice Aug. 15. However, the rookie's absence from the injury report suggests he's since put this ordeal behind him. In turn, Vander Esch is fully on track to make his regular-season debut this weekend.