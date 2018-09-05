Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Absent from injury report
Vander Esch (groin) does not appear on the injury report ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Panthers, Jori Epstein of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Vander Esch was sidelined most of the preseason due to a groin injury he picked up in practice Aug. 15. However, the rookie's absence from the injury report suggests he's since put this ordeal behind him. In turn, Vander Esch is fully on track to make his regular-season debut this weekend.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Kenyan Drake may be listed as a co-starter, but there's no doubt he should be in your lineup...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Philip Rivers is always undervalued, and Jamey Eisenberg thinks he's one of the top quarterbacks...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire: Target SF
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Heath Cummings covers the news you may have missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Le'Veon...
-
Week 1 Trade Values
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...