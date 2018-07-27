Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Active in training camp
Vander Esch (ankle) was a participant in the opening day of training camp Thursday, Jon Machota of the Dallas-Fort Worth Sports News reports. "I'm ready to go, 100 percent. Ready to start running around and practicing," the linebacker said.
Vander Esch missed June's minicamp with an ankle injury, but it seems his absence was more precautionary than anything. Now healthy and available to practice, the linebacker will turn his focus to his competition with Jaylon Smith for the starting job at middle linebacker. Considering Vander Esch opened training camp with the second-team defense, it looks like the Cowboys coaching staff is forcing Vander Esch to earn the starting job.
