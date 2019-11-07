Vander Esch (neck) was limited in Thursday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Vander Esch has now logged two consecutive limited sessions. The second-year pro missed Monday's win over the Giants due a lingering stinger, and he hasn't yet managed to fully shake the injury. He'll have one more opportunity to upgrade his level of participation in practice ahead of Week 10's tilt against the Vikings.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories