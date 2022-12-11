Vander Esch (illness) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Texans, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Vander Esch was considered questionable after he was added to the injury report Friday with an illness, though he'll still be available for Sunday's contest. The 26-year-old recorded only one tackle against the Colts last week, and has 76 tackles (45 solo), one sack and one forced fumble through 12 games this year.