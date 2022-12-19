Vander Esch suffered a right shoulder stinger in Sunday's 40-34 loss to the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
In a positive turn of events, Vander Esch did not suffer a neck injury as originally reported, but he sustained a pinched nerve in his trapezius in his shoulder instead, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. After having surgery on his neck in 2019, another neck injury could have sidelined him for an extended period of time, so Monday's diagnosis is good news overall. The linebacker may still miss some time while nursing the shoulder injury and if he's out for Week 16, Damone Clark will likely play an increased role on the defense for the time being.
