Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Back to work in limited capacity
Vander Esch (pelvis) participated in pre-practice team drills during Wednesday's OTA session, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Vander Esch didn't participate in the actual practice, but even this level of involvement is a great sign for the second-year linebacker. While it still isn't clear what his exact injury is, Vander Esch will have a few more opportunties to get some actual team reps in before training camp during Thursday's OTA finale and next week's mandatory minicamp.
