Vander Esch recorded 60 tackles (32 solo) while adding a sack and a forced fumble over 10 games in 2020.
The linebacker once again couldn't stay healthy, suffering a broken collarbone in Week 1 and then missing the final two games of the year with an ankle injury, but Vander Esch also wasn't as productive when he was on the field, and he only managed two games with double-digit tackles as his snap count was often limited. The Cowboys are bringing in a new defensive coordinator in Dan Quinn, which should help the unit's performance as a whole, but if LVE can't avoid landing on IR a couple times a year, a better scheme won't be enough for him to regain his 2018 form.
