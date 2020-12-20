Vander Esch suffered a sprained ankle in Sunday's 41-33 win over the 49ers, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Vander Esch went to the locker room in the third quarter after posting three tackles (one solo). Sean Lee came in as relief. Vander Esch has a lengthy history of injuries, and it'll be worth keeping an eye on his progress during the practice week ahead of next week's matchup against the Eagles.
