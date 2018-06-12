Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Being cautious with ankle injury

Vander Esch (ankle) is being held out of mandatory minicamp Tuesday as a precautionary move, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

Fortunately for the rookie, there doesn't seem to be much concern with his tweaked right ankle he suffered last week, and they will work on ensuring Vander Esch is healthy and ready to go for training camp. Given this approach, it wouldn't be surprising to see Vander Esch sidelined for the entire minicamp this week.