Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Being cautious with ankle injury
Vander Esch (ankle) is being held out of mandatory minicamp Tuesday as a precautionary move, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.
Fortunately for the rookie, there doesn't seem to be much concern with his tweaked right ankle he suffered last week, and they will work on ensuring Vander Esch is healthy and ready to go for training camp. Given this approach, it wouldn't be surprising to see Vander Esch sidelined for the entire minicamp this week.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Cooks
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Brandin Cooks...
-
Ranking the Raiders Fantasy Assets
Jon Gruden is back in the NFL! We couldn't be more excited, but what does it mean for the Raiders...
-
Ranking the Chargers Fantasy Assets
Is Philip Rivers underrated? Can Melvin Gordon continue his production without improving his...
-
Ranking the Chiefs Fantasy Assets
After a year of seasoning, the Kansas City Chiefs are handing the keys to their offense to...
-
Ranking the Broncos Fantasy Assets
The Denver Broncos are hoping Case Keenum can repeat his 2017 season, can their receivers count...
-
Ranking the Buccaneers Fantasy Assets
Will Mike Evans get enough targets to be a top-five Fantasy receiver again?