Play

Vander Esch recorded 13 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

After missing last week's game with a neck injury, Vander Esch looked in top form as he tied Jaylon Smith for the team lead in tackles while trying to contain Dalvin Cook. Vander Esch has has delivered double-digit tackles four times in eight games, and even with the Week 9 absence, he's on pace for 126 tackles this season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories