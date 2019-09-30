Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Big tackling day
Vander Esch recorded 11 tackles (10 solo) during Sunday's 12-10 loss to the Saints.
Vander Esch played a pivotal role in Dallas' run defense, which succeeded in limiting Alvin Kamara to 69 rushing yards and Latavius Murray to 14 yards on the ground. The second-year pro has racked up 32 tackles in just four games, and he remains one of the most consistently productive IDP options available. Vander Esch will look to keep his momentum going Week 5 versus the Packers.
